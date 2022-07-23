0725MidwestWesternRegionalRoundup1Pix.jpg

Photo courtesy of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Gail Carpenter recently began a new role as assistant professor in dairy and Extension dairy specialist at Iowa State University. Carpenter brings a high-energy approach to the position with a unique combination of practical production experience and enthusiasm for helping others through research, teaching and outreach in applied dairy cattle nutrition and management.

Carpenter has been with Iowa State since 2021 as an assistant teaching professor in the Department of Animal Science and worked in various capacities in the dairy industry prior to joining Iowa State. Most recently, she was a dairy nutritionist for CSA Animal Nutrition in Ohio, and before that she was an assistant professor at the University of Guelph, Ridgetown Campus (Ontario, Canada) in the Department of Animal Biosciences.

