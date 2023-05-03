More information on carbon credits will be available at an upcoming meeting in Holliday

An overview of the U.S. Department of Agriculture rainfall insurance program will be a part of the May 15 meeting in Holliday. (Photo courtesy of AgriLife Extension.)

An “Ag $upport Programs and Carbon Credits” meeting hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Archer and Wichita counties will be May 15 at the Archer County Activity Center, 201 N. Walnut, Holliday.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a meal, followed by the presentations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be a $10 registration fee at the door, and a meal will be provided.

