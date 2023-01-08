Swabbing-cattle-noses.jpg

Guadalupe Ceja, a doctoral student under Courtney Daigle, Ph.D., takes nose swabs from cattle at the McGregor Research Center. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Aiden Juge.)

A Texas A&M AgriLife researcher is taking a page out of human disease research to see if dogs might be able to sniff out bovine respiratory disease, BRD, one of the largest health challenges for the feedlot cattle industry.

Courtney Daigle, Ph.D., an animal welfare specialist in the Texas A&M Department of Animal Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and her doctoral student, Aiden Juge, are beginning the second round of training to determine if dogs can routinely and accurately detect BRD in cattle.

