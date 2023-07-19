PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will enter the 2023 PBR Teams season with a new title partner for the league’s premier series through a partnership with Camping World, the world’s largest recreational vehicle dealer, it was announced today.
“As Camping World continues to expand its national footprint, we see significant market alignment with The PBR Team Series. This strategic partnership enables us to expand into new markets and solidify our position as the RV dealer of choice within PBR’s passionate and growing fan base," said Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis.
“The PBR Teams format has broadened the appeal of our sport, and Camping World will now provide added national exposure and marketing muscle for the exciting new bull riding league that is revolutionizing Western Sports,” said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason.
The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season. All 112 games will be carried by the CBS Television Network (including seven “Game of the Week” telecasts), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network or Pluto TV (PLUTO). CBS Sports will carry over 40 hours of PBR Teams action across the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network from the season opener in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 24 through Championship weekend, October 20-22 in Las Vegas.
Among the placements in its PBR Teams premier series title partnership, Camping World will have prominent branding on PBR Teams broadcasts, in-arena signage for all league games, on-site activation at Teams events, and logo placement on the athletes’ jerseys and riding vests across all PBR Teams. Additionally, Camping World will be a dominant presence in the campgrounds across several Teams markets.
Camping World’s Unleash The Beast partnership for the sport’s individual competition, which follows the PBR Teams championship, includes in-arena digital signage, branded bucking chutes, concourse activation, and presenting ownership of the RV Park at PBR World Finals.
Camping World’s PBR involvement includes a custom content series to be produced by PBR.
Financial terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.
PBR Teams has recently introduced millions of new fans to the sport though the acclaimed Prime Video docuseries “The Ride” now streaming on Prime Video.
About the PBR Camping World Team Series
The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA.
The new league, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.