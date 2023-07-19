CampingWorld-PBR.jpg

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will enter the 2023 PBR Teams season with a new title partner for the league’s premier series through a partnership with Camping World, the world’s largest recreational vehicle dealer, it was announced today.

“As Camping World continues to expand its national footprint, we see significant market alignment with The PBR Team Series. This strategic partnership enables us to expand into new markets and solidify our position as the RV dealer of choice within PBR’s passionate and growing fan base," said Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis.

