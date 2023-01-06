Screen Shot 2023-01-05 at 4.31.35 PM.png

What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A healthy calf crop on the ground, ready to develop for market. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a hands-on calving clinic on Jan. 18. The workshop will be held at the Dunlap Livestock Auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Whether you’ve calved out 10 or 10,000 cows before, there’s always a new tip or technique to learn to help you get one more calf born alive,” said Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, extension beef specialist for southwest Iowa. “This clinic will feature a variety of hands-on and classroom sessions, as well as opportunities to share questions and experiences.”

