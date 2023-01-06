What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A healthy calf crop on the ground, ready to develop for market. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a hands-on calving clinic on Jan. 18. The workshop will be held at the Dunlap Livestock Auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Whether you’ve calved out 10 or 10,000 cows before, there’s always a new tip or technique to learn to help you get one more calf born alive,” said Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, extension beef specialist for southwest Iowa. “This clinic will feature a variety of hands-on and classroom sessions, as well as opportunities to share questions and experiences.”
Session topics cover essentials focused on calving, including nutrition basics during gestation and early lactation, and best management practices from the Twin Valley Veterinary Clinic. A crowd favorite session will be a hands-on session led by the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine utilizing a life-size cow model to give producers the opportunity to troubleshoot dystocia issues. An additional session led by the Schaben family of Dunlap Livestock Auction will focus on tips for marketing the calf crop.
Because the sessions are designed for individual, hands-on learning, attendance is limited to 50 participants and preregistration by Jan. 17 is required. Thanks to Dunlap Livestock Auction, the cost of the clinic is just $10 per person and includes lunch. See the program flyer.
To register or for more information, please contact Carter Oliver at the Harrison County Extension office at 712-644-2105 or cpoliver@iastate.edu.
The Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University was established in 1996 with the goal of supporting the growth and vitality of the state’s beef cattle industry. It comprises faculty and staff from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and College of Veterinary Medicine, and works to develop and deliver the latest research-based information regarding the beef cattle industry. For more information about IBC, visit www.iowabeefcenter.org.
