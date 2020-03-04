Cattle producers are invited to attend a calving clinic on March 12 at the Marshall County Extension Office. Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Chris Clark said the educational program will offer valuable information about calving, health, and nutrition.
“We will spend some time talking about the calving process and successfully managing that process. We will also talk about some basic nutrition and health management as they relate to health and vigor of the newborn calf,” he said. “Spring calving season is underway or right around the corner for most producers. This program should provide some timely information that producers can start using right away.”
The clinic will be held March 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Marshall County Extension Office, 2608 S 2nd St., Suite E, Marshalltown. An evening meal, sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the educational program, sponsored by Marshall County Extension, will begin at 6 p.m. Thanks to support from Farm Credit Services of America and Marshall County Extension, the meal and educational program will be offered free of charge.
Please preregister by March 10 by calling the Marshall County Extension Office at 641-752-1551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.