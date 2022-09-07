cattle-square.jpg

Courtesy of KLA.

The impact of inflation on beef demand, balancing nutrition and cowherd productivity in the face of rising input costs, and forage management tips and techniques are the topics on the agenda for tomorrow's Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day. The event will be held near Westmoreland at Burgess Land & Cattle, owned and operated by the Gary Burgess family.

To kick off the educational program, K-State agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor will review multiple sources of available beef demand information and highlight how producers can regularly obtain the latest data. He then will provide an overview of recent demand patterns, focusing on the impact ongoing inflation is having on domestic beef demand.

