The impact of inflation on beef demand, balancing nutrition and cowherd productivity in the face of rising input costs, and forage management tips and techniques are the topics on the agenda for tomorrow's Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day. The event will be held near Westmoreland at Burgess Land & Cattle, owned and operated by the Gary Burgess family.
To kick off the educational program, K-State agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor will review multiple sources of available beef demand information and highlight how producers can regularly obtain the latest data. He then will provide an overview of recent demand patterns, focusing on the impact ongoing inflation is having on domestic beef demand.
The difficulties of balancing the tightrope between nutrition and reproduction as input costs rise will be the topic of another session. Sandy Johnson, K-State professor and extension specialist, will discuss how feed costs, reproductive performance, calf weaning weights and breakeven prices all interact.
To wrap up the program, Wabaunsee County ranchers Barb Downey and Joe Carpenter will explain several feed and forage management practices they utilize on Downey Ranch, Inc., including their brome bale grazing project and how it has evolved over the past several years. In addition, they will discuss other stewardship efforts they have put in place to conserve land and natural resources.
The field day will begin with registration at 3 p.m. and conclude with a free beef dinner at 6:30 p.m. For more information and directions, click here. All the 2022 field days are sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Huvepharma.
