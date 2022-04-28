A Kansas Livestock Association member has reported four mature bulls stolen from a pasture on Ridge Road in Geary County around Feb. 1. One bull was a Red Angus with a KC brand on the left hip, with the other three being black bulls with a CC brand on the left hip. All bulls had purple ear tags with white numbers and the owner’s contact information in the right ear.
KLA is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves. The reward program only applies when the producer is a KLA member. Anyone with information on these cattle should contact the Geary County sheriff at 785-238-2261.
