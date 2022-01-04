The beef bulls consigned to the 70th annual Oklahoma Panhandle State University Bull Test have completed 56 days of the 112-day performance test. The bulls have an average daily gain of 4.79 pounds and a weight-per-day-of-age of 3.15 pounds.
In addition to the bull test ration fed twice daily, the bulls have access go grass hay ad-libitum. At the end of the test, measurements will be made on the frame score, scrotal circumference, semen characteristics, fat thickness, rib-eye area and marbling in the rib eye. Expected progeny differences will be computed on most of the bulls for calving ease, weaning weight, yearling weight and evaluation of their cattle and for use by prospective buyers in their bull selection.
Terry Sedlak, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, has the top gaining junior age bull with an ADG of 6.64 pounds on bull No. 19-3. The bull is a son of Double D Discovery 6633. The second ranked junior bull is consigned by OPSU, Goodwell, Oklahoma. The bulls sired by CF Spring Acclaim 419 has an average daily gain of 5.96 pounds. Sedlak also has the third place bull No. 19-2 with an average daily gain of 5.84 pounds. This bull is also a son of Double G Discovery 6633.
Sedlack’s pen of four Angus is the top gaining pen of junior bulls with an average daily gain of 5.78 pounds and Paul Caldwell’s pen of three Angus is in second place with an average daily gain of 5 pounds. Two sires are represented in this pen, Lone Star Black Granite 6006 and AAR Ten X 7008SA.
Al Rutledge, Stillwater, Oklahoma, has the top two senior age bulls with average daily gains of 6.54 pounds and 6.29 pounds, respectively. These Angus bulls are sons of Sydgen Enhance. Sedlak’s Angus bulls sired by Double G Discovery 6633 is in third place on average daily gain at 6.14 pounds. A Clarence Frey, Mulhall, Oklahoma, Angus bull sired by BPF Special Focus with an average daily gain of 6.04 pounds is in fifth place.
OPSU has the top pen of senior age bulls with average daily gain of 5.82 pounds. Three sires are represented in this pen, CF Acclaim 419, BPF Special Focus and SAF Brilliance 8077. Rutledge’s pen of five Angus are in second place with an average daily gain of 5.39 pounds. Sires represented are GAR Sunrise, Sydgen Enhance and GB Fireball 672. RJ Hollon, Woodward, Oklahoma, has the third ranked senior pen on the average daily gain of 5.18 pounds on three Angus. The sires represented are Connealy Regulator, Sydgen Enhance and GAR 100XW1145.
Another weigh day was scheduled for Jan. 1. The annual bull sale is Feb. 21. Those interested in following the performance of the bulls through the test can contact Gwen Martin, administrative assistant at OPSU, at 580-349-1500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.