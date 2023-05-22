marvin mueller and mra .jpg

Marvin Mueller with the 2020-2021 Miss Rodeo America Jordan Tierney at the 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte. Mueller, with his wife Janet and friends Tim and Celie Vaughn, provide horses for the rodeo queens to ride at the rodeo. Photo courtesy Janet Mueller.

Some pretty special horses carry special ladies during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

The visiting state rodeo queens, including Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo America, get to ride on horses, hand-picked from herds owned by Marvin and Janet Mueller, Sutherland, and Tim and Celie Vaughn, Hershey.

mra and kearney.jpg

The 2022 Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen loves on a horse borrowed from Marvin and Janet Mueller. The rodeo queens ride borrowed horses when they are at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte. Photo courtesy Janet Mueller.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.