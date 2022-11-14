Alfalfa Hay-A Porter-Summer.jpg

By Allison Porter, Cortez, Colorado.

In his fiscal year 2023-2024 budget proposal, Gov. Jared Polis included funding for a number of key priorities for the Department of Agriculture and Colorado’s agricultural industry.

The governor's budget proposal includes funding for several CDA programs and department priorities. To promote voluntary stewardship programs and enhance market diversity, the budget proposal designates funding for a market specialist who will help create and amplify market opportunities for Colorado producers growing commodities using regenerative and climate-smart agricultural practices.

