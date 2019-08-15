The Montana Department of Livestock will be holding a series of informational meetings on brucellosis regulations. In October of 2018, requirements for brucellosis vaccination of female cattle and domestic bison were extended to Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Jefferson, Stillwater, and Sweet Grass counties. Previously, brucellosis vaccination requirements only applied to the four counties in which Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area is located.
A public meeting will be held in each of the 10 counties included in the brucellosis vaccination rule (ARM 32.3.436). The schedule is as follows:
Beaverhead County—Sept. 10, 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds 4-H building in Dillon;
Big Horn County—Aug. 26, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Big Horn County Courthouse in Hardin;
Broadwater County—Sept. 10, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Broadwater County Fairgrounds 4-H building in Townsend;
Carbon County—Aug. 26, 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Extension Office in Joliet;
Gallatin County—Sept. 9, noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Gallatin Conservation District in Manhattan;
Jefferson County—Aug. 28, 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorders office in Boulder;
Madison County—Aug. 28, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Senior and Community Center in Twin Bridges;
Park County—Sept. 9, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Park County Extension office in Livingston;
Stillwater County—Aug. 27, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the County Courthouse west annex (old hospital) in Columbus; and
Sweet Grass County—Aug. 27, 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Sweet Grass County Courthouse Extension Annex in Big Timber.
