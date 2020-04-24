The New Mexico Livestock Board reminds registered brand holders that their current card expires July 2020 and encourages renewals to be completed early online at www.nmlbonline.com/brands.
Due to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declaring a State Public Health Emergency, the office of the New Mexico Livestock Board is following directives and taking proactive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. All in-person services and transactions are suspended indefinitely.
The following services are provided on the website: brand renewals; brand searches; access to brand applications to submit by mail; access to brand transfer forms to submit by mail; review and updates on animal health; entry permit information and requirements; and access to statutes and rules related to livestock in New Mexico.
For questions or more information, call 505-841-6161 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or email Barbara.Hoffmann@state.nm.us.
