Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance can preregister now for an in-person training in Vinton in northeastern Iowa. Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the session is set for Jan. 5, 2023.
Organizer ISU extension beef specialist Denise Schwab said there's no cost to attend the event, which includes dinner sponsored by Benton County Cattlemen.
