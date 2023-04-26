Women involved in cattle production in four southwest counties are invited to a unique educational series in May. Boots in the Barn is a custom-designed series that provides an open atmosphere for learning and asking questions. Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk said this four-part course is hosted by ISU Extension and Outreach's Region 23, which comprises Adams, Taylor, Ringgold, and Union counties.
The program will provide women with research-based information pertaining to cow herd management including pasture management, preparing for the breeding season, cattle health, and feedlot management. The full scope of the program’s topics each night will be tailored to the specific interests of the audience.
The program will be held on May 10, 17, 24, and 31, beginning with a light meal at 6 p.m. Each session runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sessions will be held primarily at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 600 W. Michigan, in Lenox, with specific topics to be addressed onsite at local farms.
Registration is $25 for all four sessions and can be paid when returning the registration form or at the door. Participants are not required to attend all four sessions. The series brochure, available at bit.ly/43zNpZf, has session-specific information and a registration form. For more information on the Boots in the Barn program or to register before May 3, contact Jenny Ernst at the Taylor County Extension Office at 712-523-2137 or jernst@iastate.edu.
