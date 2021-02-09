Jerry Bohn of Wichita was named National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president during the organization’s virtual Winter Business Meeting.
Bohn has had an expansive career in the cattle industry from his early days of custom grazing cattle with his family in the Flint Hills to eventually serving 34 years as the manager of Pratt Feeders. He retired from Pratt Feeders in 2016 but continues to serve on the board of directors.
Bohn also has dedicated his time as a leader for several state-level associations, including Kansas Livestock Association, where he served as president in 1997.
“As I look forward to this year as NCBA president, I have immense pride for the cattle industry and our dues-paying members that help to make this the leading cattle organization representing U.S. producers,” said Bohn. “Becoming president is my greatest honor and opportunity to give back to the industry that made me who I am today and for that I am forever grateful."
Don Schiefelbein is the new president-elect. He and his family own and operate a diversified farming operation near Kimball, Minnesota. Bohn and Schiefelbein are joined on the officer team by Todd Wilkinson from South Dakota, who was elected NCBA vice president.
