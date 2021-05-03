The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Board of Animal Health will meet at 7:30 a.m. on May 6. This is a regular quarterly board meeting that will be held via internet meeting services.
The meeting is open to the public. To request a copy of the agenda or information on how to access a link to the meeting, please contact Justin Smith, animal health commissioner, at 785-564-6613 or Justin.Smith@ks.gov.
Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.
