Craig Uden, a native of Bruning, Nebraska, and a longtime supporter of the University of Nebraska and the Block and Bridle Club, will be recognized as the 2022 Block and Bride Honoree. Each year the Block and Bridle Club selects an honoree that has contributed to Nebraska agriculture through leadership, service, youth projects, community activities and involvement with the university.
Uden graduated from UNL in 1983 with a bachelor’s in animal science. During his time at UNL Uden was active in Block Bridle, the meats and livestock judging teams and was a member of Alpha Gama Rho Fraternity.
Uden is currently a part owner of Darr Feedlot where he was hired to manage the 1,500 head feedlot out of college. Darr Feedlot has grown to its current capacity of 44,000 head, is recognized for its innovations in cattle care and is a “must stop” when traveling through Nebraska for tour groups.
He and his wife, Terri, also own a cow-calf and heifer development operation, which he has leveraged to help many new producers enter the cow-calf business.
Uden is a dedicated supporter of the university and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, serving on several advisory committees for both institutions. He currently serves as part of the advisory committee for the newly formed Nebraska Integrated Beef Systems hub.
His insight to current issues affecting producers, both small and large, was his focus when he served on the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Operating and Policy Committee before becoming the president to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in 2017. He is committed to local producers having served with the Dawson County Cattlemen, the Dawson County Ag Society, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Board, and the Nebraska Beef Industry Council.
Uden’s passion lies in helping young people gain experience and get started in the industry that has been so good to him. He has volunteered his time as a 4-H project leader, hosts internships and feeds cattle for the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Retail Value Steer Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.