Randy Blach.jpg

CattleFax Chief Executive Officer Randy Blach discussed the current status of the beef industry with herd expansion and the beef supply at the Beef Industry University segment of the Kansas Livestock Association Convention Dec. 2, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

 Kylene Scott

Back by popular demand, CattleFax Chief Executive Officer Randy Blach will highlight Thursday morning’s Beef Industry University at the Kansas Livestock Association Convention, which will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 in Wichita. He will identify factors driving the cattle and beef markets during his presentation, sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.

Blach will assess where the industry stands on cowherd numbers and what that means for beef supplies in 2023. He also will offer cattle price projections, taking into consideration grain prices, energy costs, beef exports, competing meat supplies and consumer demand. He will factor drought conditions, increasing interest rates and high input costs into his comprehensive forecast as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.