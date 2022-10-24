Back by popular demand, CattleFax Chief Executive Officer Randy Blach will highlight Thursday morning’s Beef Industry University at the Kansas Livestock Association Convention, which will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 in Wichita. He will identify factors driving the cattle and beef markets during his presentation, sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.
Blach will assess where the industry stands on cowherd numbers and what that means for beef supplies in 2023. He also will offer cattle price projections, taking into consideration grain prices, energy costs, beef exports, competing meat supplies and consumer demand. He will factor drought conditions, increasing interest rates and high input costs into his comprehensive forecast as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.