CattleFax Chief Executive Officer Randy Blach will kick off the Kansas Livestock Association Convention on Dec. 3 by offering his perspective on the cattle and beef markets during Beef Industry University, sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas. The convention will be held at the Wichita Hyatt and Century II Convention Center.
Blach will take a top-to-bottom look at the beef industry, from projected feed and energy costs to the prospects for cattle numbers, total beef production, exports and beef demand. With two black swan events occurring over the last 18 months further exposing the need for additional shackle space and the importance of supply chain continuity, he also will discuss packing capacity and what that means for future growth in the cattle business.
Registration materials and hotel information have been sent to all KLA members and can be found online here. Members can save on the cost of attending the convention by registering before Nov. 13. KLA is asking members who plan to attend this year’s convention to please register early as it will greatly help staff in planning for socially distanced seating and meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.