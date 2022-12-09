He knows the data. He trusts it. Same goes for the markets.

IMG_4603.jpg

Randy Blach. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Randy Blach, CattleFax chief executive officer, recently gave his assessment on the cattle industry at the 110th Kansas Livestock Association’s convention in Wichita, Kansas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.