Three emerging livestock industry leaders recently received welcomed financial support as they were named recipients of the 2022 Throlson American Bison Foundation scholarship.
The Throlson Foundation scholarship review committee reviewed numerous applications and narrowed it down to three stand-out students. This year’s recipients includes funding from the Rich Zahringer Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports those students who focus on agricultural business and accounting in recognition of the fund’s namesake, who was a longtime bison industry accountant and is among the pioneers of the modern bison-business. The scholarship is made possible by Rocky Mountain Natural Meats.
This year’s scholarship recipients include Kelley Duggan of Colorado State University, Sam Stroup of Texas A&M University, and Bradly Wehus-Tow of South Dakota State University.
The primary mission of the foundation is to annually award scholarships in bison related studies. Some previous winning students have pursued degrees in veterinary medicine (production or pathology research), nutrition (livestock or meat), animal science, and behavior science. One common theme they have all possessed is an interest in the advancement of the bison industry.
