In South Dakota and Montana, we take our beef seriously. We may disagree with each other about which of our states produces the better tasting beef, but we share the strong view that the highest quality beef in the world is raised right here in the United States.

We also agree that the beef labeling system in our country needs to change. Currently, imported beef that is neither born nor raised in the U.S., but simply finished here, is allowed to be labeled as “Product of the U.S.A.” The ground beef you picked up from the grocery store to fire up on the grill this weekend during the game could have originally come from a country halfway around the world, but just because it was packaged U.S., there could still be a misleading label on it. At that point, the only thing that’s potentially made in the U.S.A. is the packaging it’s wrapped in—if that.

