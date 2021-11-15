The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, in partnership with Miller Land Livestock Company, has conserved 2,004 acres of the Dunham Ranch near Big Piney, Wyoming, through an agricultural conservation easement.
The Dunham Ranch has a rich history as one of the earliest homesteads in the Big Piney area and boasts the most senior water rights in Cottonwood Creek, making the ranch highly productive during even the toughest years. The property is within greater sage-grouse core area and provides medium use and stopover habitat within the Sublette Mule Deer Migration Corridor. This conservation easement will promote continued agricultural use and protect the incredible open space and wildlife habitat values of the property.
The landowners, Mike and Tara Miller, recognize the value of preserving this land for future agricultural use as well, remarking, “The Dunham Ranch is a very unique and beautiful old historical Wyoming Ranch. We are very glad that it will remain a ranch and in the hands of ranchers and cowboys, hopefully forever.”
