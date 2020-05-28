The impacts to meat packing plants due to COVID-19 have resulted in the sale and movement of animals through nontraditional channels. The Department of Livestock is asking Montanans to be aware of the requirements to move swine into the state and to sell pork products.
Packing plant closures throughout the country have resulted in a backup of swine going to feeding and slaughter. Many farmers, especially in Midwest states, are seeking new outlets for their animals. This has resulted in an influx of pigs coming to Montana for harvest and for sale to individual buyers for feeding.
DOL lists the following requirements:
- Live animals (swine and other livestock species) transported to Montana for immediate slaughter require a health certificate and an import permit number. To obtain an import permit, please call the Import Office at 406-444-2976.
- Swine being transported to Montana for feeding require a health certificate, an import permit number, and need to be individually identified with an ear tag, tattoo or ear notch.
- Meat products from swine harvested in Montana can only be sold if they were processed in a state- or federally inspected plant.
- Only federally inspected meat products can be sold to customers out of state.
- Meat products processed by Custom Exempt businesses are labeled “Not for Sale” and may not be sold or donated, they may only be consumed by the owner of the animal, family members, employees and non-paying guests.
All swine owners are encouraged to practice biosecurity and work with a veterinarian and county extension agent on questions concerning health and management of newly purchased pigs. The DOL would also like to remind Montanans that domestic pigs can revert to a feral state quickly if not housed and managed appropriately. A lot of work has been completed to prevent the introduction of feral swine into the state, and now is the time to be especially diligent due to our growing swine population.
