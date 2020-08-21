Due to the elevated concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Beefmaster Breeders United Board of Directors voted unanimously to postpone the 60th BBU Convention until October 2021.
“Our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” said Executive Vice President Collin Osbourn. “We are disappointed to not host our convention this year, but we know it’s the right decision during this pandemic.”
More details regarding officer and director elections via member proxy, will be released within the next two weeks as they become available.
For more information please contact the office at 210-732-3132 or visit www.beefmasters.org.
