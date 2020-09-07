Making alternative ration ingredient changes work, beef cattle market outlook and nutrition, management, and economic aspects of limit feeding are among topics planned for the 2020 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Virtual Field Day on Oct. 1.
The conference will be hosted on the Zoom webinar platform.
“Due to increasing concerns around this evolving situation and standing by our commitment to keeping the safety of our participants, volunteers and partners as our top priority—we’ve made the decision to transition this year’s Field Day to an online format,” says Dale Blasi, K-State Animal Sciences and Industry professor and beef cattle extension specialist. “Like previous years we will still provide the latest information on marketing, nutrition, health and technology for attendees to apply to their operation just in a little different format this year.”
The day will start with a welcome at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude around noon.
Topics for this year’s agenda include: Beef cattle market outlook; making alternative ration ingredient changes work; nutrition and management of limit feeding; and economic aspects of limit feeding.
Registration is free. We encourage you to register online by Sept. 24. To register, visit asi.ksu.edu/stockerfieldday. For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.kylene
