For the third consecutive year, Daytona International Speedway will partner with the checkoff to sponsor the 42nd season-opening race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 is scheduled to kick off the season on Feb. 18, 2023, the day before the 65th annual DAYTONA 500.

“The partnership we have with the beef checkoff and NCBA is unique to our sport and our fans love it,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher in reference to the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. “The race has given beef farmers and ranchers the perfect platform to reach consumers and tell the tasty story of beef.”

