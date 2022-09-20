For the third consecutive year, Daytona International Speedway will partner with the checkoff to sponsor the 42nd season-opening race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 is scheduled to kick off the season on Feb. 18, 2023, the day before the 65th annual DAYTONA 500.
“The partnership we have with the beef checkoff and NCBA is unique to our sport and our fans love it,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher in reference to the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. “The race has given beef farmers and ranchers the perfect platform to reach consumers and tell the tasty story of beef.”
Fans of all ages from across the country will gather in February to tailgate and fire up their grills as the drivers start their engines. From the love for race day tailgating to a shared sense of legacy, NASCAR and beef go hand in hand.
“We’re honored to be back for a third year and once again sponsor the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on behalf of beef farmers and ranchers,” said North Dakota rancher Clark Price, federation division vice chair for NCBA. “What better way to celebrate beef as a race day food favorite than at one of the most famous racetracks in the country.”
In addition to the race name, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand and logo will appear throughout Daytona International Speedway, as well as on the winner’s trophy and in victory lane. For those not attending the race, beef will be promoted on national radio ads and through additional promotional efforts.
