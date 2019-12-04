Animal care is always top-of-mind when it comes to beef farming and ranching, and thanks to that ongoing commitment, today more than 85% of the beef supply in the U.S. comes from a Beef Quality Assurance certified farmer or rancher.
The BQA program trains farmers and ranchers on best practices and cattle management techniques to ensure their animals and the environment are cared for within a standard set of guidelines across the U.S. beef industry.
More than 68% of consumers say that they consider how and where their food is grown and raised when making a meal decision, but only 24% of consumers claim to be knowledgeable about how beef is raised. That’s why the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is rolling out a national marketing campaign to introduce BQA to consumers this fall.
Watch the webinar recording for details about the program and promotional campaign. Learn how to leverage BQA to make your customers feel even more confident about buying beef.
