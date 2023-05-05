sb_cmyk

Another food company has thrown a hat into the ring to help increase sustainability in the protein production realm. Tyson Foods recently introduced its Climate-Smart Beef Program, which includes an accounting framework to model greenhouse gas emissions for cattle from pasture to production.

It also announced the launch of Brazen Beef—which leverages information and data obtained through the CSBP. This beef became the first product to receive U.S. Department of Agriculture approval for a “climate-friendly” claim by demonstrating a 10% GHG emissions reduction from pasture to production versus the standard emissions for conventionally raised beef.

(Photo courtesy of Tyson Foods.)

