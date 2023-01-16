Cowsfallpasturebanner .jpg

(Courtesy photo.)

Beef producers should approach 2023 with cautious optimism—matched with resolutions of good management and investment in infrastructure, says University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialist Wesley Tucker.

Optimistically, beef continues to be in favor with U.S. consumers, and export demand remains solid, says Tucker. However, risks of persistent drought, global trade issues, high input costs and concerns of inflation and recession all have the potential to take a bite out of profits.

