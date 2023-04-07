IMG_2379.jpeg

Beef cross cattle—those with a dairy breed mother and a beef breed sire—are finding a fit with those beef producers seeking expanded opportunities for their operation. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Business trends in the beef industry and cattle cycle are impacting breeding choices in both the beef realm and dairy segment. Both sides could benefit from the diversification opportunities it provides. Add in consumer demands and trends and it’s an even trickier situation.

Nevil Speer, a beef industry consultant, recently discussed beef cross cattle trends during a webinar, Build a Better Beef Cross, sponsored by Diamond V. As the beef cycle transitions into the next step, he believes this segment could play an important role.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.