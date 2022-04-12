The Kansas Beef Council collaborated with the California, Nebraska and Oklahoma beef councils to create more than 40 nutrition videos to publish on YouTube, social media and other video-centric platforms reaching consumers. The videos highlight the health benefits of beef, show parents how beef complements a balanced diet for growing children and provide adults with information on how to reach their health goals while relying on the nutrients found in lean beef.
These KBC-produced videos will allow other states, especially those with high urban populations, to push out content effectively without the large costs associated with producing such content. Within Kansas, the videos already are performing well on YouTube and social media platforms like TikTok.
