The 2019 Beef Nutrition Research Showcase, set for Dec. 4, features a variety of topics presented by eight Iowa State University speakers, all with an eye on practical research and market information. It’s presented by Iowa Beef Center and the ruminant nutrition group in the animal science department at Iowa State.
Allison VanDerWal, research coordinator with the ruminant nutrition group, is one of the organizers of the event. She said that while the focus is on nutrition, all presenters will offer insight and information relevant to beef cattle production.
“Our specific topics include growth promoting technologies and their effect on cattle mineral health, precision livestock farming tools for the feedlot, and transit stress in receiving calves,” she said. “We’ll also get a beef cattle market situation and outlook, and learn about finishing high quality beef.”
The program flyer has all the details, including speaker names and affiliations, event times and location addresses.
The showcase itself will be held at the Hansen Ag Student Learning Center, 2508 Mortensen Road in Ames, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Following the presentations, dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m. There is an optional tour at the Iowa State Beef Nutrition Farm, and those wanting to attend should met at the farm, at 3405 North Dakota Ave, at noon.
Thanks to sponsor Merck Animal Health, the tour, program and meal are free. However, RSVPs should be made by Nov. 27, by contacting VanDerWal either by email at avand@iastate.edu or by phone at 507-822-5921.
VanDerWal also encourages showcase attendees to consider registering for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association 2019 Iowa Cattle Leadership Summit, set for Dec. 5 to 6 at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. Registration for all meals and trade show access is $75 for members and $90 for nonmembers through November 20. See the agenda and registration details on the ICA website at www.iacattlemen.org/iowacattleindustryleadershipsummit.aspx.
