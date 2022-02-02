The iconic Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and funded by the Beef Checkoff, announced a new partnership with celebrity athlete and former football star Tony Romo at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention.
The partnership, which will last one year and tap into Romo’s vast fanbase, will promote all things beef—from beef nutrition, to how beef is raised, and of course beef’s great taste.
“Kicking off this partnership in early 2022 is the perfect time to gear up for summer nutrition and grilling, spending time with friends and family and of course, tailgating,” said Sarah Reece, Senior Executive Director of Brand Marketing. “From his nutrition expertise to his love of beef and family, Romo is the perfect spokesperson for the brand.”
“I’m really excited to be your new spokesperson,” said Romo. “Me, my wife and the kids eat beef all the time and I think we’re going to eat it even more if that’s even possible at this point. Hearty and sustainable beef is my new team.”
In addition to the general consumer appeal associated with celebrity spokespeople, Romo will be featured promoting beef in photo and video advertisements on digital and traditional media platforms. Additionally, social media content will be developed for organic and promoted posts across the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. social channels and on Romo’s personal pages.
To view the latest content and updates on the partnership, make sure to check out BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
