To remind consumers across the country that beef is the only protein they want to feed their families this holiday season, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. will return to broadcast television. For the first time since 2003, beef checkoff-funded advertisements and the iconic BIWFD brand will be on television, airing a limited number of ads during the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas holiday programming event.
New 15-second BIWFD drool log ads will appear throughout late November and December. The ads are based on the two-hour-long video of a Prime rib roast slowly cooking over an open flame that was successfully released last year during the holidays, garnering more than 14 million views.
“As a beef producer, it’s exciting to see checkoff dollars making this holiday season a little more special by bringing Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. back to broadcast television,” said NCBA Federation Division Chairman Buck Wehrbein, a cattle feeder from Nebraska. “While broadcast television is usually out of reach, the opportunity to advertise on the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie marathon boiled down to the right network, the right ad, the right time and the right price tag.”
In addition to bringing the iconic brand back to broadcast television, BIWFD will help consumers navigate how to make the perfect holiday meal through digital and social media efforts. Consumers will be able to access new versions of the drool log videos on social media; the landing page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com will be shoppable, meaning visitors can click on any beef recipe and be taken to an online shopping cart for their local grocery store; BIWFD will be working with two partners to run e-commerce campaigns during the month of December, aiming to increase beef sales; and the brand will leverage food and nutrition influencers and celebrity chefs to create their own beef recipes for the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.