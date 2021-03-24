There still is time to register for the Beef Insights webinar hosted by the Kansas Beef Council, which will take place March 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The educational program will feature National Cattlemen's Beef Association Senior Director of Market Research Shawn Darcy and NCBA Market Intelligence Analyst Jace Thurman, who will discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on consumer buying practices; beef demand drivers at both the state and national levels; and the latest data on meat alternatives. They also will provide an outlook on what consumer demand may look like going forward.
Producers will need to sign up in order to participate. Registration can be completed by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.