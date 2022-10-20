The Kansas Beef Council will host a Beef Insights webinar today featuring Jack Bobo, director of global food and water policy at the Nature Conservancy and author of “Why Smart People Make Bad Food Choices.” Bobo’s presentation will focus on consumer attitudes and trends about food technology.
He will explain how advances in food technology have led to a stronger, more efficient food production system, especially as it relates to animal agriculture. Bobo also will help participants feel more prepared to share this information with consumers who continue to have questions about how their food is grown.
