The Kansas and California beef councils are hosting a Beef Insights webinar March 21. The educational program will feature world-renowned cattle-handling expert Curt Pate. During his presentation, Pate will discuss how successfully implementing stockmanship principles can add value back to an operation. He also will allow time to answer participant questions.
The webinar is free and will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Central. Registration is required to participate and can be completed by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.