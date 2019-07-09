The Beef Improvement Federation elected new directors and announced new officers during the group’s recent annual meeting and symposium in Brookings, South Dakota.
Tommy Clark, Culpeper, Virginia, was introduced as the 2019-2020 BIF president. Joe Mushrush, Strong City, Kansas, is the new vice president.
New directors elected to serve on the BIF board were producers Joe Epperly, Albion, Nebraska; and Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, North Carolina. New association representatives elected were Jackie Atkins, American Simmental Association; and Lance Bauer, Beefmaster Breeders United.
More than 500 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 51st annual convention. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.
For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of meeting and tours, visit BIFconference.com. For more information about BIF, visit Beefimprovement.org.
