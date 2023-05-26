Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
A steer waits to be judged at the 2021 Beef Empire Days Live Show June 8 in Garden City, Kansas. This animal ultimately ended up in 9th place, fed by Finney County Feeders and owned by Derek Sawyer. He weighed 1,610 pounds. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)
The 55th Annual Beef Empire Days will celebrate the beef industry with a number of events in Garden City, Kansas, June 2 to 11. There’s something for everyone during the event that will help honor tradition during the 10-day span, which features a ranch rodeo, carnival, live and carcass show and parade.
The ranch rodeo kicks off June 2, sponsored by Specialty Risk Insurance at the Finney County Fairgrounds Arena. The ranch rodeo includes the events of doctoring, mugging and penning—incorporating those skills traditional working cowboys use every day in cattle ranching operations. This is considered to be a team event, not an individual competition, with each team consisting of three members.
The first weekend, June 3 and 4, will feature the Sunflower Showdown Livestock Show for 4-H and FFA students and their beef, goat, sheep or swine livestock projects. There will be a Grill Master Cook-off in Stevens Park, along with the Western State Bank Beef Beer and Boots event on June 3.
The Feedlot Roping and Barrel Race will start at 10 a.m. on June 4 at the Finney County Fairgrounds arena. Those eligible must be an employee at a feedyard, a Beef Empire Days sponsor, or a spouse or dependent of an employee. The 4D barrel race will have prizes for each D and buckles for the fastest times of the feedyard, sponsor and youth divisions. Contestants can enter on multiple horses. The open feedyard team roping will award a saddle for the high money roper and other buckles and prizes will be given. A No. 13 team roping will award another saddle for high money roper as well as buckles and other prizes. Entry information can be found on the Beef Empire Days website at beefempiredays.com. Feedyard contestants must pre-enter and be paid for by the feed yard. Sponsor entries can be done ahead of time or the day of with cash only.
The Merck Animal Health Live Show will start at 9 a.m., June 6 at the Finney County Fairgrounds Arena. This event emphasizes the economic aspects of commercial cattle feeding that is so important to the area. All participating cattle must come from yards who sponsor Beef Empire Days. Judging this year’s live show contest is Kelly Bruns. Bruns grew up on a diversified livestock and cropping operation near Grand Island, Nebraska. He was a professor of animal science at South Dakota State for 18 years. For 10 years he coached the livestock judging and meat animal evaluation team.
During that time, he coached three national champion meat animal evaluation teams. In 2014, he accepted a position at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, Nebraska, where he serves as director of the research and Extension operations.
Also, during the live show there will be a Public Pick 5 Contest open to men, women, and youth. Each person will pick five head during the live steer show that he or she believes will be the top placers in the Beef Empire Days index during the carcass show. Cost is $10 per person to enter the day of the show. Following the live judging and contests there will be a steak cookout sponsored by Scoular Grain at the fairgrounds Grandstand Plaza.
The Cattle Working Contest Finals will be held June 8 at Deseret Cattle Feeders. Preliminary rounds will determine who will compete at the finals.
On June 9, the Tyson Carcass Show will take place at the Tyson Processing Plant. For steers and heifers, ideal carcass weights range from 750 to 1,050 pounds, while the ribeye area should be in the 13.8- to 17.5-square inch range. Ideal backfat thickness for both steers and heifer carcasses will be anywhere from 0.28 to 0.39 inches. Those cattle that are Average, Choice, or better will be awarded a bonus, while those that areHigh Select or better can place in the carcass show. Judging this year’s carcass show will be Clint Alexander who serves as a professor of animal and food science at Garden City Community College. He also serves as the head coach of the meat judging team and the director of the GCCC Meat Lab, Buster Red Meats. Alexander leads one of the largest online food science and safety programs in the United States, meeting the needs of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection Service.
The live and carcass show awards will be given out June 9 at 6 p.m., at the Beef Empire Days Awards Dinner, sponsored by American AgCredit and Zoetis with meat provided by Tyson at the Clarion Inn, Garden City. Tickets are available by contacting the Beef Empire Days office. The featured speaker will be Mitch Holthus.
The overall grand champion carcass award will be given by Tyson and this award consists of two bronzes, given annually to the feed yard and the owner of the overall grand champion carcass winner. This animal may be a steer or a heifer. Grand champion steer and heifer will be awarded $1,000 each. Grand champions will be determined from the combination of live and carcass placings in the steer and heifer divisions. To be eligible for the grand champion award, an entry must place in both the live and carcass Shows. Steer and heifer champions will be awarded $500 each. A total of $10,800 will be awarded.
The final events of Beef Empire Days include the parade and chuckwagon on June 10 and the Cattle Crawl on June 11.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.