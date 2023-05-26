IMG_2292.jpeg

A steer waits to be judged at the 2021 Beef Empire Days Live Show June 8 in Garden City, Kansas. This animal ultimately ended up in 9th place, fed by Finney County Feeders and owned by Derek Sawyer. He weighed 1,610 pounds. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

The 55th Annual Beef Empire Days will celebrate the beef industry with a number of events in Garden City, Kansas, June 2 to 11. There’s something for everyone during the event that will help honor tradition during the 10-day span, which features a ranch rodeo, carnival, live and carcass show and parade.

The ranch rodeo kicks off June 2, sponsored by Specialty Risk Insurance at the Finney County Fairgrounds Arena. The ranch rodeo includes the events of doctoring, mugging and penning—incorporating those skills traditional working cowboys use every day in cattle ranching operations. This is considered to be a team event, not an individual competition, with each team consisting of three members.

