Specialty Risk Insurance Ranch Rodeo
15 Teams
1. Lilley Performance Horses—Josh Lilley/Brett Cloud/Cliff Hall, 1:22.75, $2,025
2. Lonesome Pines—Bud Higgs/Troy Higgs/Bo Krueger, 1:23.66, $1,350
Bonus Shootout
Kuhn Ranch—Seth Anderson/Lucas Palmer/Joseph Anderson, 2:17.68, $600.
Loewen Farms Feedlot & Sponsors Barrel Race
22 Open Entries
15 Junior Entries
1D-1, Jessica Lewis, Irsik & Doll, 16.210, $184.80
1D-2, Cacee Cox, Zoetis, 16.678, $123.20
2D-1, Ella Frank, Equity Bank, 16.911, $158.40
2D-2, Nicole Roberts Davis, Heritage Beef, 16.931, $105.60
2D-3, Josie Boggs, National Beef, 16.976
2D-4, McCall Miller, Zoetis, 16.986
2D-5, Cacee Cox, Zoetis, 17.010
2D-6, Shayleigh Morford, Ingalls Feedyard, 17.016
3D-1, Jessica Lewis, Irsik & Doll, 17.212, $176.00
4D-1, Susan Boulware, Midwest Mixer, 17.877, $79.20
4D-2, Julie Niehage, Ross Duff Cattle, 17.923, $52.80
4D-3, Darian Nicholson, Brookover SC, 18.242
4D-4, Leah Jennison, Ross Duff Cattle, 19.057
4D-5, Degnan Boggs, National Beef, 19.151
4D-6, Julie Niehage, Ross Duff Cattle, 19.778
Fast Time—Feedlot Division: Nicole Roberts Davis, Heritage Beef
Fast Time—Sponsors Division: Jessica Lewis, Irsik & Doll
Fast Time—Junior Barrel Race: Gracie Jo Peterson, AHI
Loewen Farms Feedlot Team Roping
121 Teams
1. Rodney Derstein/Saul Meza, Winner Circle FY-DC, 56.03 (4) $1454 ea.
2. Donnie Schneider/Angel Vazela, Ingalls FY, 51.48 (3) $1190 ea.
3. Javier Hernandez/Logan Wood, NextGen Cattle, 22.92 (2), $882 ea.
4. Donnie Schneider/Chuck Freeman, Ingalls FY, 24.61 (2), $572 ea.
5. Cory Assesman/Colt Hurley, Brookover Ranch, 24.77 (2), $308 ea.
Fast Time—Donnie Schneider/Chuck Freeman, Ingalls FY, 7.95
High Money Saddle Winner: Donnie Schneider – Ingalls FY
Loewen Farms Sponsors Team Roping
126 Teams #13 Roping
1. Shanda Walker/Zach Day, A to Z Livestock, 40.18 (4), $1321 ea.
2. Zach Day/Mike Weir, A to Z Livestock/Tyson, 41.83 (4), $807 ea.
3. Gaylon Robinson/Cody Remington, Lewis Motors/Merck Animal Health, 48.53 (4), $587 ea.
4. Donnie Schneider/Gene Jett, Ingalls FY/Fairleigh Ranch, 52.95 (4), $441 ea.
5. Jesus Corral/Jose Castillo, Heritage Cattle, 25.12 (3), $295 ea.
6. Gaylon Robinson/Jarek Van Petten, Lewis Motors/MWI Animal Health, 28.55 (3)
$110 ea.
#10 Incentive
1. Jesus Corral/Jose Castillo, Heritage Cattle, 25.12 (3), $367 ea.
2. Gaylon Robinson/Jarek Van Petten, Lewis Motors/MWI Animal Health, 28.55 (3), $275 ea.
3. Shanda Walker/Zach Day, A to Z Livestock, 32.73 (3), $183 ea.
4. Mike Cullen/Scott Vander Hamm, A to Z Livestock/Vander Hamm Cattle, 35.07 (3), $92 ea.
Fast Times:
1. Kyle Kaltenbach/Cody Remington, 7.28, $145 ea.
2. Shanda Walker/Zach Day, 7.45, $96 ea.
High Money Saddle Winner: Zach Day, A to Z Livestock
Cattle Working Contest
1. Deseret Cattle Feeders
2. Finney County Feed Yard
3. Centerfire Feed Yard
Scholarship Recipients
Korbin Clawson, Meade High School
Grace Dillinger, Hugoton High School
Brandon Springston, Garden City High School
Cassidy Paz, Hodgeman County High School & Kansas Connections Academy
Alexa Molina, Stanton County High School
Alec Walton, Stanton County High School
Ally Brennaman, Manhattan Virtual Academy
Sage Waggoner, Ashland High School
People’s Choice Winners
1. Tag 470, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle, 1. place live show, 144.7 index score, buyer Pat Schwab & Team, payout $11,920.
2. Tag 588, Kinsley Feeders, Blattner Cattle, 13th place live show, 143.05 index score, buyer One Horn Cattle, payout $7,152
3. Tag 622, Triangle H, STP Cattle, 5th place live show, 140.85 index score, buyer Lane Co Feeders, payout $4,768
Public Pick 5
Men’s Division – 8 Entries
1. Jerry Grund, 622.25, $80
2. Sage Davis, 593.17, $48
3. Kris Rose, 592.10, $32
Women’s Division – 4 Entries
1. Micaila Lock, 579.00, $48
2. Kori Davis, 489.85, $32
Youth Division – 3 Entries
1. Walter Cooper, 608.84, Prize
Feedlot Special Feature
1. Kinsley Feeders LLC, 645.83
2. Triangle H, 621.65
3. Finney Co Feed Yard, 579.14
Tyson Carcass Show
Steer Division 99 Head
1. Tag 558, Beef Belt LLC, W6 Cattle
2. Tag 578, Turon Feedyard, Kendall Williams
3. Tag 653, Triangle H, Snake Creek Ranch
4. Tag 620, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char
5. Tag 585, Kinsley Feeders, Kinsley Feeders LLC
6. Tag 630, Finney Co. Feedyard, Derek Sawyer
7. Tag 590, Lane County Feeders, Foote Cattle Co.
8. Tag 587, Kinsley Feeders, Arndt Farms
9. Tag 560, Beef Belt LLC, W6 Cattle
10. Tag 557, Beef Belt LLC, W6 Cattle
11. Tag 624, Finney Co. Feedyard, Derek Sawyer
12. Tag 566, Sublette Feeders, Sublette Feeders
13. Tag 648, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Hy-Plains Feedyard
14.Tag 640, Brookover Feedyard, Brookover Land Enterprises
15. Tag 619, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char
16. Tag 603, Sunbelt Feedyard, Mid America
17. Tag 645, Ingalls Feedyard, Lynn Demjal
18. Tag 575, Turon Feedyard, Turon Feed Yard
19. Tag 607, Sunbelt Feedyard, Mid America
20. Tag 655, Triangle H, Grund Beef Genetics
21. Tag 597, Sunbelt Feedyard, F & F Farms
22. Tag 599, Sunbelt Feedyard, Dale & Carol Voran
23. Tag 600, Sunbelt Feedyard, Dale & Carol Voran
24. Tag 589, Lane County Feeders, Foote Cattle Co.
25. Tag 556, Reeve Cattle Company, Reeve Cattle Company
Tyson Carcass Show
Heifer Division, 53 Head
1. Tag 470, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle
2. Tag 588, Kinsley Feeders, Blattner Cattle
3. Tag 622, Triangle H, STP Cattle
4. Tag 576, Sublette Feedyard, Max Barkley
5. Tag 594, Sunbelt Feedyard, Dale & Carol Voran
6. Tag 573, Sublette Feedyard, Arndt Farms
7. Tag 609, HRC, HRC
8. Tag 613, Brookover Feedyard, Brookover Land Enterpries
9. Tag 574, Sublette Feeders, Arndy Farms/Arndt Cattle/Brad Shotton
10. Tag 618, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Hy-Plains Feedyard
11. Tag 431, Finney County Feedyard, Jeff George/Max Barkley
12. Tag 619, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Hy-Plains Feedyard
13. Tag 624, Brookover Ranch, Brookover Land Enterpries
14. Tag 617, Ingalls Feedyard, Nicholus Farms
15. Tag 602, HRC, Jason Valentine
16. Tag 599, Nextgen Cattle Feeders, Rodney Schmidt
17. Tag 603, HRC, Burkdoll Bros
18. Tag 605, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char
19. Tag 598, Nextgen Cattle Feeders, DCT
20. Tag 607, HRC, Jason Valentine
21. Tag 587, Kinsley Feeders, Kinsley Feeders LLC
22. Tag 597, Nextgen Cattle Feeders, DCT
23. Tag 612, Midwest Feeders, Nathan McDonald/George Littell
24. Tag 583, Turon Feedyard, Turon Feed Yard
25. Tag 586, Heritage Beef LLC, Heritage Beef
Overall Show Results
Combined Live And Carcass
Heifers
1. Tag 470, first live show, first carcass, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle
2. Tag 622, 3rd live show, 5th carcass, Triangle H, STP Cattle
3. Tag 613, 8th live show, 2nd carcass, Brookover Feedyard, Brookover Land Enterprises
4. Tag 576, 4th live show, 8th carcass, Sublette Feeders, Max Barkley
5. Tag 588, 2nd live show, 13 carcass, Kinsley Feeders, Blattner Cattle
Steers
1. Tag 620, 4th live show, 6th carcass, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char
2. Tag 578, 2nd live show, 14th carcass, Turon Feedyard, Kendall Williams
3. Tag 587, 8th live show, 9th carcass, Kinsley Feeders, Arndt Farms
4. Tag 619, 15th live show, 8th carcass, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char
5. Tag 653, 3rd live show, 23 carcass, Triangle H, Snake Creek Ranch
Earl C. Brookover Award: Tag #470, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle
