Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 11.39.39 AM.png

Specialty Risk Insurance Ranch Rodeo

15 Teams

1. Lilley Performance Horses—Josh Lilley/Brett Cloud/Cliff Hall, 1:22.75, $2,025

2. Lonesome Pines—Bud Higgs/Troy Higgs/Bo Krueger, 1:23.66, $1,350

Bonus Shootout

Kuhn Ranch—Seth Anderson/Lucas Palmer/Joseph Anderson, 2:17.68, $600.

Loewen Farms Feedlot & Sponsors Barrel Race

22 Open Entries

15 Junior Entries

1D-1, Jessica Lewis, Irsik & Doll, 16.210, $184.80

1D-2, Cacee Cox, Zoetis, 16.678, $123.20

2D-1, Ella Frank, Equity Bank, 16.911, $158.40

2D-2, Nicole Roberts Davis, Heritage Beef, 16.931, $105.60

2D-3, Josie Boggs, National Beef, 16.976

2D-4, McCall Miller, Zoetis, 16.986

2D-5, Cacee Cox, Zoetis, 17.010

2D-6, Shayleigh Morford, Ingalls Feedyard, 17.016

3D-1, Jessica Lewis, Irsik & Doll, 17.212, $176.00

4D-1, Susan Boulware, Midwest Mixer, 17.877, $79.20

4D-2, Julie Niehage, Ross Duff Cattle, 17.923, $52.80

4D-3, Darian Nicholson, Brookover SC, 18.242

4D-4, Leah Jennison, Ross Duff Cattle, 19.057

4D-5, Degnan Boggs, National Beef, 19.151

4D-6, Julie Niehage, Ross Duff Cattle, 19.778

Fast Time—Feedlot Division: Nicole Roberts Davis, Heritage Beef

Fast Time—Sponsors Division: Jessica Lewis, Irsik & Doll

Fast Time—Junior Barrel Race: Gracie Jo Peterson, AHI

Loewen Farms Feedlot Team Roping

121 Teams

1. Rodney Derstein/Saul Meza, Winner Circle FY-DC, 56.03 (4) $1454 ea.

2. Donnie Schneider/Angel Vazela, Ingalls FY, 51.48 (3) $1190 ea.

3. Javier Hernandez/Logan Wood, NextGen Cattle, 22.92 (2), $882 ea.

4. Donnie Schneider/Chuck Freeman, Ingalls FY, 24.61 (2), $572 ea.

5. Cory Assesman/Colt Hurley, Brookover Ranch, 24.77 (2), $308 ea.

Fast Time—Donnie Schneider/Chuck Freeman, Ingalls FY, 7.95

High Money Saddle Winner: Donnie Schneider – Ingalls FY

Loewen Farms Sponsors Team Roping

126 Teams #13 Roping

1. Shanda Walker/Zach Day, A to Z Livestock, 40.18 (4), $1321 ea.

2. Zach Day/Mike Weir, A to Z Livestock/Tyson, 41.83 (4), $807 ea.

3. Gaylon Robinson/Cody Remington, Lewis Motors/Merck Animal Health, 48.53 (4), $587 ea.

4. Donnie Schneider/Gene Jett, Ingalls FY/Fairleigh Ranch, 52.95 (4), $441 ea.

5. Jesus Corral/Jose Castillo, Heritage Cattle, 25.12 (3), $295 ea.

6. Gaylon Robinson/Jarek Van Petten, Lewis Motors/MWI Animal Health, 28.55 (3)

$110 ea.

#10 Incentive

1. Jesus Corral/Jose Castillo, Heritage Cattle, 25.12 (3), $367 ea.

2. Gaylon Robinson/Jarek Van Petten, Lewis Motors/MWI Animal Health, 28.55 (3), $275 ea.

3. Shanda Walker/Zach Day, A to Z Livestock, 32.73 (3), $183 ea.

4. Mike Cullen/Scott Vander Hamm, A to Z Livestock/Vander Hamm Cattle, 35.07 (3), $92 ea.

Fast Times:

1. Kyle Kaltenbach/Cody Remington, 7.28, $145 ea.

2. Shanda Walker/Zach Day, 7.45, $96 ea.

High Money Saddle Winner: Zach Day, A to Z Livestock

Cattle Working Contest

1. Deseret Cattle Feeders

2. Finney County Feed Yard

3. Centerfire Feed Yard

Scholarship Recipients

Korbin Clawson, Meade High School

Grace Dillinger, Hugoton High School

Brandon Springston, Garden City High School

Cassidy Paz, Hodgeman County High School & Kansas Connections Academy

Alexa Molina, Stanton County High School

Alec Walton, Stanton County High School

Ally Brennaman, Manhattan Virtual Academy

Sage Waggoner, Ashland High School

People’s Choice Winners

1. Tag 470, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle, 1. place live show, 144.7 index score, buyer Pat Schwab & Team, payout $11,920.

2.  Tag 588, Kinsley Feeders, Blattner Cattle, 13th place live show, 143.05 index score, buyer One Horn Cattle, payout $7,152

3. Tag 622, Triangle H, STP Cattle, 5th place live show, 140.85 index score, buyer Lane Co Feeders, payout $4,768

Public Pick 5

Men’s Division – 8 Entries

1. Jerry Grund, 622.25, $80

2. Sage Davis, 593.17, $48

3. Kris Rose, 592.10, $32

Women’s Division – 4 Entries

1. Micaila Lock, 579.00, $48

2. Kori Davis, 489.85, $32

Youth Division – 3 Entries

1. Walter Cooper, 608.84, Prize

Feedlot Special Feature

1. Kinsley Feeders LLC, 645.83

2. Triangle H, 621.65

3. Finney Co Feed Yard, 579.14

Tyson Carcass Show

Steer Division 99 Head

1. Tag 558, Beef Belt LLC, W6 Cattle

2. Tag 578, Turon Feedyard, Kendall Williams

3. Tag 653, Triangle H, Snake Creek Ranch

4. Tag 620, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char

5. Tag 585, Kinsley Feeders, Kinsley Feeders LLC

6. Tag 630, Finney Co. Feedyard, Derek Sawyer

7. Tag 590, Lane County Feeders, Foote Cattle Co.

8. Tag 587, Kinsley Feeders, Arndt Farms

9. Tag 560, Beef Belt LLC, W6 Cattle

10. Tag 557, Beef Belt LLC, W6 Cattle

11. Tag 624, Finney Co. Feedyard, Derek Sawyer

12. Tag 566, Sublette Feeders, Sublette Feeders

13. Tag 648, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Hy-Plains Feedyard

14.Tag 640, Brookover Feedyard, Brookover Land Enterprises

15. Tag 619, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char

16. Tag 603, Sunbelt Feedyard, Mid America

17. Tag 645, Ingalls Feedyard, Lynn Demjal

18. Tag 575, Turon Feedyard, Turon Feed Yard

19. Tag 607, Sunbelt Feedyard, Mid America

20. Tag 655, Triangle H, Grund Beef Genetics

21. Tag 597, Sunbelt Feedyard, F & F Farms

22. Tag 599, Sunbelt Feedyard, Dale & Carol Voran

23. Tag 600, Sunbelt Feedyard, Dale & Carol Voran

24. Tag 589, Lane County Feeders, Foote Cattle Co.

25. Tag 556, Reeve Cattle Company, Reeve Cattle Company

Tyson Carcass Show

Heifer Division, 53 Head

1. Tag 470, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle

2. Tag 588, Kinsley Feeders, Blattner Cattle

3. Tag 622, Triangle H, STP Cattle

4. Tag 576, Sublette Feedyard, Max Barkley

5. Tag 594, Sunbelt Feedyard, Dale & Carol Voran

6. Tag 573, Sublette Feedyard, Arndt Farms

7. Tag 609, HRC, HRC

8. Tag 613, Brookover Feedyard, Brookover Land Enterpries

9. Tag 574, Sublette Feeders, Arndy Farms/Arndt Cattle/Brad Shotton

10. Tag 618, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Hy-Plains Feedyard

11. Tag 431, Finney County Feedyard, Jeff George/Max Barkley

12. Tag 619, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Hy-Plains Feedyard

13. Tag 624, Brookover Ranch, Brookover Land Enterpries

14. Tag 617, Ingalls Feedyard, Nicholus Farms

15. Tag 602, HRC, Jason Valentine

16. Tag 599, Nextgen Cattle Feeders, Rodney Schmidt

17. Tag 603, HRC, Burkdoll Bros

18. Tag 605, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char

19. Tag 598, Nextgen Cattle Feeders, DCT

20. Tag 607, HRC, Jason Valentine

21. Tag 587, Kinsley Feeders, Kinsley Feeders LLC

22. Tag 597, Nextgen Cattle Feeders, DCT

23. Tag 612, Midwest Feeders, Nathan McDonald/George Littell

24. Tag 583, Turon Feedyard, Turon Feed Yard

25. Tag 586, Heritage Beef LLC, Heritage Beef

Overall Show Results

Combined Live And Carcass

Heifers

1. Tag 470, first live show, first carcass, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle

2. Tag 622, 3rd live show, 5th carcass, Triangle H, STP Cattle

3. Tag 613, 8th live show, 2nd carcass, Brookover Feedyard, Brookover Land Enterprises

4. Tag 576, 4th live show, 8th carcass, Sublette Feeders, Max Barkley

5. Tag 588, 2nd live show, 13 carcass, Kinsley Feeders, Blattner Cattle

Steers

1. Tag 620, 4th live show, 6th carcass, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char

2. Tag 578, 2nd live show, 14th carcass, Turon Feedyard, Kendall Williams

3. Tag 587, 8th live show, 9th carcass, Kinsley Feeders, Arndt Farms

4. Tag 619, 15th live show, 8th carcass, HRC, Schurrtop Angus & Char

5. Tag 653, 3rd live show, 23 carcass, Triangle H, Snake Creek Ranch

Earl C. Brookover Award: Tag #470, Irsik & Doll Feedyard, Heritage Cattle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.