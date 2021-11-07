What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A healthy calf crop on the ground, ready to develop for market. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season and subsequent breeding period, Iowa Beef Center is offering four Beef Cow Clinics over two days in early December. Each clinic is in a different Iowa location, according to Iowa State University extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk.
“Whether you’ve calved out 10 cows or 10,000 cows, there’s always a new tip or technique to learn to help you get one more calf born alive,” she said. “These clinics will feature a variety of hands-on and classroom sessions, and opportunities to share questions and experiences.”
Session topics cover essentials from conception to calving, including nutrition basics during gestation and early lactation, 2022 breeding season prep and fine-tuning your record keeping system. IBC extension program specialist Beth Reynolds said one session is sure to spark interest.
“We anticipate attendees will really enjoy the hands-on session led by clinical assistant professor Dr. Caitlyn Wiley from the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine,” she said. “This session focuses on troubleshooting dystocia issues utilizing a life-size cow model.”
In another session, a local veterinarian will discuss common calving season issues and help producers learn how to correct these issues before they become problems.
Because the sessions are designed for individual hands-on learning, attendance is limited to 50 participants per clinic location and preregistration is required. Thanks to program sponsor Merck Animal Health, cost is $25 per person, which includes a meal.
Those who want to attend should register at least two days in advance of their desired location date by contacting the extension office for that area. Each clinic will be led by the extension beef specialist for that area: Lundy-Woolfolk, southwest; Denise Schwab, northeast; Patrick Wall, southeast; and Beth Reynolds—ISU Campus.
Dates, locations, times and registration contacts for each clinic location are as follows:
• Dec. 1—Johnson County Fairgrounds, Iowa City, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve a spot, contact Johnson County Extension at 319-337-2145 or email Shannon at bielicke@iastate.edu.
• Dec. 1—Jones County Extension and Youth Development Center, Monticello, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, contact Jones County Extension at 319-465-3224 or email Shawnee at oswalds@iastate.edu.
• Dec. 9—St Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve a spot, contact Audubon County Extension at 712-563-4239 or email Ann at acarter@iastate.edu.
• Dec. 9—Hansen Ag Student Learning Center, Ames, 3 to 8 p.m. To reserve a spot, contact Story County Extension at 515-337-1601 or email Michaela at mvandb@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.