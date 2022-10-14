A webinar titled “Choosing a climatarian diet: Beef as an ultimate climate-smart food” featured a panel of speakers ranging from a cattle rancher to a chef. The event was sponsored by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board.

IMG_4602-1.jpg

Photo by Kylene Scott.

Featured on the panel was Billy Gascoigne, national director of agriculture and strategic partnerships at Ducks Unlimited; Robbie LeValley, cattle rancher from Colorado; Jared Block, key account manager, Brew-to-Moo program, Wilbur-Ellis; Clay Mathis, PhD, director and endowed chair, King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management at Texas A&M University-Kingsville; Mary Cressler, founder of Vindulge and author of Fire + Wine cookbook; and Jess Pryles, meat scientist; creator and CEO of Hardcore Carnivore moderated the panel.

