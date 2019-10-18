A three-hour “Beef Cattle Vaccination: Controlling Trichomoniasis and Anaplasmosis” meeting will be hosted Oct. 29 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Briscoe County.
The meeting will be at the Hope Center, located on the west edge of Quitaque next to the Valley Farm Store.
“Disease prevention is a very important topic in the area,” said Mason Carter, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Briscoe County. “Providing general animal vaccination protocol and introducing trichomoniasis and anaplasmosis vaccinations in that package is crucial to protect our herds.”
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and the fee is $10. A meal will be sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. The program will run from 6-8:30 p.m.
Topics and presenters include:
• Maximizing Production of the Beef Cow/Calf Operation While Preparing for Real Threats, John Davidson, D.V.M., Boehringer Ingelheim senior associate director of beef cattle professional services, Luling.
• Controlling Anaplasmosis Through Vaccination, Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef specialist, Amarillo.
• Beef Cattle Market Outlook, Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.
For more information, contact Carter at 806-823-2521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.