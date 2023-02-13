“Drought has affected the forage base and cattle operations in Southwest Missouri and cattle producers will benefit from management strategies as they rebuild their farming operations,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension livestock field specialist. Therefore, the SW MO MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference will be held March 14 beginning at 4 p.m. at the SW MU Research Extension and Education Center, 14548 Highway H, Mount Vernon, MO 65712.
The evening will include a catered meal with a registration.
“In order to attend the event, registration and $25 fee payment is required by March 7,” Davis said. Registration is at bit.ly/40uLmUR or mail a registration and payment to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 113 South Street, Stockton, Missouri 65785, by the deadline.
No refunds for cancellations after the registration deadline. There will be no walk-in registration allowed.
For all other questions related to the conference contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417-276-3313 or Davis by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
