“Drought has affected the forage base and cattle operations in Southwest Missouri and cattle producers will benefit from management strategies as they rebuild their farming operations,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension livestock field specialist. Therefore, the SW MO MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference will be held March 14 beginning at 4 p.m. at the SW MU Research Extension and Education Center, 14548 Highway H, Mount Vernon, MO 65712.

The evening will include a catered meal with a registration.

