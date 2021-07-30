The Beef Cattle and Forage Field day will be held at Kansas State University’s Southeast Research and Extension Center on Aug. 3.
The research center is located at 25092 Ness Road in Parsons.
Registration begins at 8:30 am with the educational program beginning at 9 a.m. Those who are unable to attend in person can watch via Zoom webinar (sign-up at www.southeast.ksu.edu, call 620-820-6125 or email jkj@ksu.edu).
The in-person presentations will be simultaneously broadcasted on the K-State Southeast Research and Extension Center Facebook Live page (@kstatesoutheast).
The topics planned and speakers include:
Consumer responses to lab meats and labeling – Lane Egger, graduate student in meat science, Kansas State University.
- Interseeding annuals into perennial pastures – Alex Rocateli, forage specialist, Oklahoma State University.
- Market positioning for cow-calf producers – Scott Clawson, northeast area economist, Oklahoma State University.
- Strategies to increase yield and forage quality in hayfields – Bruno Pedreira, agronomist, Kansas State University.
- Essential oils/spices for growing cattle gains and effects on insects – Jaymelynn Farney, animal scientist, Kansas State University.
A lunch will be provided following the educational meeting. Options for tours of the facility and current cattle research will be available following lunch.
Kansas State University is committed to making its services, activities, and programs accessible to all participants. If you have special requirements due to a physical, vision, or hearing disability or would like more information, please contact Jaymelynn Farney, 620-820-6125.
