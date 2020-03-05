University of Missouri Extension in Howard County, in partnership with Select Sires, will host a beef artificial insemination school March 27 to 28 the MU Beef Research and Teaching Farm, 5151 Old Millers Road, Columbia.
The class is $350 and preregistration is required by March 20, says MU Extension livestock specialist Heather Conrow. The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 27, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28.
Attendees will learn the art and science of artificial insemination through presentations, videos and hands-on demonstrations, Conrow says. Topics include estrous cycle, semen handling, insemination techniques and synchronization protocols. Demonstrations include palpation, identification of reproductive tract, heat detection and insemination techniques.
For more information, contact Conrow at 660-248-2272 or smithheather@missouri.edu. Register online at cvent.com/d/mnqjpn/4W. A flyer with mail-in registration form is available on the MU Extension in Howard County Facebook page at facebook.com/HoCoExtension.
