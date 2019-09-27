University of Missouri Extension offers a Beef Cattle Artificial Insemination School in October at Lincoln University’s Alan T. Busby Farm, Jefferson City.
It will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Lincoln University and MU Extension sponsor the event.
The event includes classroom and hands-on practice. Topics include basic reproductive anatomy and synchronization techniques, says MU Extension livestock specialist Anita Ellis.
Register online by Oct. 18 at cvent.com/d/myqtb3/4W.
For more information, contact Ellis at 573-642-0755 or snella@missouri.edu.
