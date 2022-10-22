black-and-white-computer-display-220357.jpg

As African swine fever continues to spread throughout Asia and parts of Europe, we see firsthand the devastation it causes to swine populations. The United States remains ASF free but, in 2021, ASF was detected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. These are the closest detections to the U.S. in decades and pose an increased threat to the U.S. swine herd. The U.S. has remained on high alert and has aggressively taken steps to protect not only U.S. pigs but the rural communities that support the swine industry’s half a million jobs.

We can’t do it alone, and we applaud the swine industry for their proactive efforts to increase biosecurity, preparedness, and surveillance for this costly disease. Just as we successfully worked together to respond to diseases like Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, pseudorabies, and swine influenza virus, I know that together we can face the threat of ASF. We all must remain vigilant and keep ASF out of the U.S.

